5 faith facts about Betsy DeVos

Betsy DeVos testifies before the Senate Health, Education and Labor Committee confirmation hearing to be next Secretary of Education on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 17, 2017. Photo courtesy of Reuters/Yuri Gripas The position for which Betsy DeVos has been confirmed - secretary of education - is one of the least powerful in the Cabinet, in terms of its budget and position in the line of succession to the presidency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.