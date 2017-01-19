Zondervan Announces 'Pay What It's Worth' Campaign for...
Contact: Robin Barnett, 616-698-3251 GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 23, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- New York Times bestselling author Craig Groeschel has a new way for fans to pre-order Divine Direction, by paying whatever they think the book's message is worth in their lives. For a limited time, readers can pre-order and set their own price by going to divinedirectionbook.com .
