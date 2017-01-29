World Relief Seattle receives refugees. Photo courtesy of World Relief Amanda Wingers
Religious groups and leaders, many invoking the biblical command to welcome the stranger, have lambasted President Trump's Friday orders indefinitely banned Syrian refugees from the U.S. and temporarily banning refugees from other countries and visa-holders from seven Muslim-majority nations. Friday's action was "a back-door bar on Muslim refugees, telling an entire faith group that they are not welcome on our shores.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay ornament pulled from store after protest
|Dec '16
|Staton
|9
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec '16
|jcofe
|1
|Empower women by standing for religious freedom
|Dec '16
|Carcharondon Carc...
|2
|Turkey post-coup crackdown also targets US Prot...
|Dec '16
|Rockstar
|5
|Franklin Graham rebuts pope on Islam: - This is... (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|narako
|2
|'Sanctuary churches' vow to shield immigrants f...
|Nov '16
|WasteWater
|23
|Germans consider two Protestant bishops and a M...
|Nov '16
|Parden Pard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC