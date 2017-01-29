World Relief Seattle receives refugee...

World Relief Seattle receives refugees. Photo courtesy of World Relief Amanda Wingers

Religious groups and leaders, many invoking the biblical command to welcome the stranger, have lambasted President Trump's Friday orders indefinitely banned Syrian refugees from the U.S. and temporarily banning refugees from other countries and visa-holders from seven Muslim-majority nations. Friday's action was "a back-door bar on Muslim refugees, telling an entire faith group that they are not welcome on our shores.

