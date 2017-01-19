Wins go down to wire

Wins go down to wire

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

A tough set up at the Devonport Golf Club in superb conditions certainly challenged the elite Tasmanian golfers as the men contested the Morcom Cup and Champion of Champions and the ladies, the 36-hole Stroke Championships. PATIENCE: Royal Hobart's Pamela Chen with a total of 156, won the ladies' 36-hole Stroke Championships by one shot from Royal Hobart Junior Hallie Meaburn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Christian Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay ornament pulled from store after protest Dec 24 Staton 9
News Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga... Dec '16 jcofe 1
News Empower women by standing for religious freedom Dec '16 Carcharondon Carc... 2
News Turkey post-coup crackdown also targets US Prot... Dec '16 Rockstar 5
News Franklin Graham rebuts pope on Islam: - This is... Nov '16 narako 2
News 'Sanctuary churches' vow to shield immigrants f... Nov '16 WasteWater 23
News Germans consider two Protestant bishops and a M... Nov '16 Parden Pard 1
See all Christian Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Christian Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,024 • Total comments across all topics: 278,202,726

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC