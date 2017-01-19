Who's praying at Trump's inauguration? A diverse mix of supporters, critics and firsts

They are friends and friendly critics, political outsiders and usual suspects; among them, the first clergywoman, the first Hispanic evangelical Christian, and the first prosperity gospel preachers to speak at a presidential inauguration. They are the six clergy members President-elect Donald Trump has invited to offer prayers and Scripture readings at his swearing-in on Friday in Washington, D.C. The numbers also allow Trump to cover many bases.

