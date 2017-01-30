Trump ban will hurt Christian refugees fleeing conflict, say Iraqi Catholic leaders
Despite Iraqi forces recently retaking eastern Mosul from Islamic State, the Sunni Muslim jihadists are expected to put up a fierce fight in other parts of the war-torn nation. Destroyed buildings in Mosul seen on Jan. 23, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.
Comments
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay ornament pulled from store after protest
|Dec '16
|Staton
|9
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec '16
|jcofe
|1
|Empower women by standing for religious freedom
|Dec '16
|Carcharondon Carc...
|2
|Turkey post-coup crackdown also targets US Prot...
|Dec '16
|Rockstar
|5
|Franklin Graham rebuts pope on Islam: - This is... (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|narako
|2
|'Sanctuary churches' vow to shield immigrants f...
|Nov '16
|WasteWater
|23
|Germans consider two Protestant bishops and a M...
|Nov '16
|Parden Pard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC