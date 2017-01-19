'The Zhongguo Orchestra' is Released

In Jos Ilagan's new book The Zhongguo Orchestra the readers won't only be introduced to the regional conflict in Southeast Asia that our national media is not giving much attention, but will also recognize hope in their lives. Hope in knowing that even if they failed miserably in life there's a joy in knowing that they have a second chance of experiencing love and happiness through the grace of the Lord Jesus Christ.

