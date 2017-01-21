The Washington National Cathedral on ...

The Washington National Cathedral on January 15, 2017. Photo courtesy of Creative Commons/Sam-H-A

Read more: Religion News Service

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump is scheduled to attend an interfaith service at the Washington National Cathedral the day after his inauguration, continuing a longtime tradition. Episcopal Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde, Catholic Cardinal Donald Wuerl, and Imam Mohamed Magid of the All Dulles Area Muslim Society will be joined by Jewish, Mormon and Hindu leaders and more than half a dozen evangelicals at the ceremony on Saturday , which will feature prayers, readings and hymns, but no sermon .

Chicago, IL

