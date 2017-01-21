The Washington National Cathedral on January 15, 2017. Photo courtesy of Creative Commons/Sam-H-A
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump is scheduled to attend an interfaith service at the Washington National Cathedral the day after his inauguration, continuing a longtime tradition. Episcopal Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde, Catholic Cardinal Donald Wuerl, and Imam Mohamed Magid of the All Dulles Area Muslim Society will be joined by Jewish, Mormon and Hindu leaders and more than half a dozen evangelicals at the ceremony on Saturday , which will feature prayers, readings and hymns, but no sermon .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay ornament pulled from store after protest
|Dec 24
|Staton
|9
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec '16
|jcofe
|1
|Empower women by standing for religious freedom
|Dec '16
|Carcharondon Carc...
|2
|Turkey post-coup crackdown also targets US Prot...
|Dec '16
|Rockstar
|5
|Franklin Graham rebuts pope on Islam: - This is...
|Nov '16
|narako
|2
|'Sanctuary churches' vow to shield immigrants f...
|Nov '16
|WasteWater
|23
|Germans consider two Protestant bishops and a M...
|Nov '16
|Parden Pard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC