Spicer talks 'pro-life president,' embassy move in first White House briefing
White House spokesman Sean Spicer holds a press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 23, 2017. Photo courtesy of Reuters/Kevin Lamarque In his first press briefing at the White House, President Donald Trump's press secretary Sean Spicer spoke to two issues important to the conservative Christians who overwhelmingly voted for the president: opposition to abortion and support for moving the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay ornament pulled from store after protest
|Dec '16
|Staton
|9
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec '16
|jcofe
|1
|Empower women by standing for religious freedom
|Dec '16
|Carcharondon Carc...
|2
|Turkey post-coup crackdown also targets US Prot...
|Dec '16
|Rockstar
|5
|Franklin Graham rebuts pope on Islam: - This is...
|Nov '16
|narako
|2
|'Sanctuary churches' vow to shield immigrants f...
|Nov '16
|WasteWater
|23
|Germans consider two Protestant bishops and a M...
|Nov '16
|Parden Pard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC