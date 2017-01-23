Spicer talks 'pro-life president,' embassy move in first White House briefing

White House spokesman Sean Spicer holds a press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 23, 2017. Photo courtesy of Reuters/Kevin Lamarque In his first press briefing at the White House, President Donald Trump's press secretary Sean Spicer spoke to two issues important to the conservative Christians who overwhelmingly voted for the president: opposition to abortion and support for moving the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

