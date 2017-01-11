Secular Pro-Lifer Nat Hentoff Showed ...

Secular Pro-Lifer Nat Hentoff Showed Me the Holistic Power of Truth

Christianity Today

In 1986, when he was already a wizened old civil libertarian and secularist pundit, Hentoff researched a number of high-profile cases of disabled infants who had been denied simple, life-saving procedures and instead allowed to die of starvation and dehydration. The resulting story, "The Awful Privacy of Baby Doe," was published in The Atlantic and marked the awakening of Hentoff's conscience on abortion.

