Sandi Patty will give Forever Gratefu...

Sandi Patty will give Forever Grateful farewell tour concert at Loma Linda University Church

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Redlands Daily Facts

Award-winning Christian recording artist Sandi Patty will give a concert at 7 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Loma Linda University Church of Seventh-day Adventists as part of her national farewell tour, Forever Grateful. The Feb. 19 concert is Patty's only scheduled Inland Empire appearance on the tour, according to Bob Soderblom, coordinator for the Loma Linda concert.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Christian Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay ornament pulled from store after protest Dec 24 Staton 9
News Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga... Dec 17 jcofe 1
News Empower women by standing for religious freedom Dec '16 Carcharondon Carc... 2
News Turkey post-coup crackdown also targets US Prot... Dec '16 Rockstar 6
News Franklin Graham rebuts pope on Islam: - This is... Nov '16 narako 2
News 'Sanctuary churches' vow to shield immigrants f... Nov '16 WasteWater 23
News Germans consider two Protestant bishops and a M... Nov '16 Parden Pard 1
See all Christian Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Christian Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,648 • Total comments across all topics: 277,849,549

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC