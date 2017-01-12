Sandi Patty will give Forever Grateful farewell tour concert at Loma Linda University Church
Award-winning Christian recording artist Sandi Patty will give a concert at 7 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Loma Linda University Church of Seventh-day Adventists as part of her national farewell tour, Forever Grateful. The Feb. 19 concert is Patty's only scheduled Inland Empire appearance on the tour, according to Bob Soderblom, coordinator for the Loma Linda concert.
