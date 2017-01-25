Religion Book Deals: January 2017
In a world rights deal, Nena Madonia Oshman at Dupree Miller & Associates sold The Hollywood Commandments by film producer and preacher DeVon Franklin to KathrynRenz Hamilton at Harper One. The book, slated to publish in October, encourages readers to pursue their passion in every area of life, including career, relationships, and faith.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Publishers' Weekly.
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay ornament pulled from store after protest
|Dec '16
|Staton
|9
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec '16
|jcofe
|1
|Empower women by standing for religious freedom
|Dec '16
|Carcharondon Carc...
|2
|Turkey post-coup crackdown also targets US Prot...
|Dec '16
|Rockstar
|5
|Franklin Graham rebuts pope on Islam: - This is...
|Nov '16
|narako
|2
|'Sanctuary churches' vow to shield immigrants f...
|Nov '16
|WasteWater
|23
|Germans consider two Protestant bishops and a M...
|Nov '16
|Parden Pard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC