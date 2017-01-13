President Obama designates historic civil rights sites including black churches
Sixteenth Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, seen June 30, 2009, is part of the newly established Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument. Photo courtesy of Nigel Morris via Creative Commons In one of his last official acts, President Obama has designated Sixteenth Street Baptist Church and other civil rights landmarks in Birmingham, Ala., as the Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument.
