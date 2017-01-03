Piper, Carson, Packer & More: Save on...

Piper, Carson, Packer & More: Save on Your Favorites in the Crossway Publisher Spotlight

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Logos Bible Software Blog

In 2017, we'll be featuring great deals from a different popular Christian publisher each month as part of our new Publisher Spotlight series. This month, save on works by some of your favorite authors with our selection of Crossway Essentials .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Logos Bible Software Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Christian Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay ornament pulled from store after protest Dec 24 Staton 9
News Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga... Dec 17 jcofe 1
News Empower women by standing for religious freedom Dec 12 Carcharondon Carc... 2
News Turkey post-coup crackdown also targets US Prot... Dec '16 Rockstar 6
News Franklin Graham rebuts pope on Islam: - This is... Nov '16 narako 2
News 'Sanctuary churches' vow to shield immigrants f... Nov '16 WasteWater 23
News Germans consider two Protestant bishops and a M... Nov '16 Parden Pard 1
See all Christian Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Christian Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Gunman
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,914 • Total comments across all topics: 277,665,268

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC