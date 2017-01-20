Off the Mall, churches strategize, serve on Inauguration Day
The People's Prayer Service at Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2017. RNS photo by Adelle M. Banks WASHINGTON As crowds neared the Capitol for the swearing-in of President Donald Trump on Friday , two churches within miles of the National Mall did more than watch: one strategized, the other served.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay ornament pulled from store after protest
|Dec '16
|Staton
|9
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec '16
|jcofe
|1
|Empower women by standing for religious freedom
|Dec '16
|Carcharondon Carc...
|2
|Turkey post-coup crackdown also targets US Prot...
|Dec '16
|Rockstar
|5
|Franklin Graham rebuts pope on Islam: - This is...
|Nov '16
|narako
|2
|'Sanctuary churches' vow to shield immigrants f...
|Nov '16
|WasteWater
|23
|Germans consider two Protestant bishops and a M...
|Nov '16
|Parden Pard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC