New Releases in January from Netflix Include Golfer's Favorite Cult Movie 'Caddyshack'

Bill Murray is Carl Spackler in 'Caddyshack' a movie released in 1980 that quickly developed into a cult classic for golf fans and golfers. The film had the tag line "Some People Just Don't Belong" and mocked the elite country clubbers of the 1980s in a 'snobs vs slobs' type plot that takes place at Bushwood Country Club.

