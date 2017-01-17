MoValley School Board accepts high school, elementary principal resignations
Moshannon Valley School District's Board of Directors approved the resignations of high school principal David Campbell and elementary Principal/Special Education Director Sherri Campbell at its meeting last night. The Campbells, who are married, submitted their resignations on Dec. 5 and 6, according to Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger.
