More than 1,000 extras sought for final scene of 'I Can Only Imagine' movie
The MercyMe song "I Can Only Imagine" has inspired a feature film that is shooting in the Oklahoma City area. Photo provided A crowd of more than 1,000 extras is needed to create the final scene of the faith-based feature film "I Can Only Imagine" at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 at the Civic Center Music Hall, 201 N Walker.
