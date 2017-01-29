MercyMe to give sneak peek of upcomin...

MercyMe to give sneak peek of upcoming album

Audience members at contemporary Christian rock band MercyMe's upcoming Texas Takeover Tour can anticipate a preview of the award-winning group's newest studio album. Bassist Nathan Cochran said each song on the album, titled "Lifer" and slated for release March 31, showcases how the five-person band's faith has changed their lives on a personal level.

