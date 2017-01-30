March for Life buoyant over Trump's anti-abortion promises
The view from the stage before the March for Life rally began in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 27, 2017. RNS photo by Adelle M. Banks WASHINGTON A week after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, throngs of anti-abortion marchers gathered near the White House to applaud his administration's actions and his plans to support their cause.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay ornament pulled from store after protest
|Dec '16
|Staton
|9
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec '16
|jcofe
|1
|Empower women by standing for religious freedom
|Dec '16
|Carcharondon Carc...
|2
|Turkey post-coup crackdown also targets US Prot...
|Dec '16
|Rockstar
|5
|Franklin Graham rebuts pope on Islam: - This is... (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|narako
|2
|'Sanctuary churches' vow to shield immigrants f...
|Nov '16
|WasteWater
|23
|Germans consider two Protestant bishops and a M...
|Nov '16
|Parden Pard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC