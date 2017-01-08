Local Group Draws In Writers To Sharpen Writing Skills

From poets to Christian writers, aspiring novelists and everyone in between, members of the River Valley Writers have been meeting at the Fort Smith Public Library to sharpen their skills. "The River Valley Writers is a support group for people who want to learn about writing, practice writing, who want to expose other people of a kindly nature to their writing so they can get a feel for where their writing really comes in on a relative level," president, John Caplinger said.

