Jose Gri an, Yolanda Adams, Melissa Wilson

The 18th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration on Friday, Feb. 3 at Lakewood Church will feature performances by Yolanda Adams, Cece Winans, Lecrae, Natalie Grant, Anthony Hamilton & the Hamiltones, Lalah Hathaway, BJ the Chicago Kid, Damien Escobar and the NFL Players Choir. HOUSTON - The 18th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration on Friday, Feb. 3 at Lakewood Church will feature performances by Yolanda Adams, Cece Winans, Lecrae, Natalie Grant, Anthony Hamilton & the Hamiltones, Lalah Hathaway, BJ the Chicago Kid, Damien Escobar and the NFL Players Choir.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxAtlanta.