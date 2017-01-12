Jeff Sessions got it right on immigrants and the Bible

Sen. Jeff Sessions is sworn in to testify at a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing to become U.S. attorney general on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 10, 2017. Photo courtesy of Reuters/Kevin Lamarque The immigration debate has witnessed a parade of cases of selectively appealing to Scripture to support open borders and amnesty for immigrants who enter the country illegally.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.