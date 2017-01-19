Jaci Velasquez to release first new album in 5 years

Trust , Spanish language ConfA o releases from Integrity Music into 160 Nations March 31, 2017-Album inspired by her son marks series of firsts for Velasquez: 1st worship album, 1st simultaneous English/Spanish release, 1st Integrity Music recording Bilingual, multi-Platinum selling recording artist and actress Jaci Velasquez will release her first, full-length studio album in over five years. The highly-anticipated recording, both the English-language version, Trust , and Spanish-language ConfA o , will release globally to over 160 nations March 31, 2017 from Integrity Music .

