Drake Performs New Song in Amsterdam, Vows to Release 'More Life' Soon
Drake performs on stage at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, as part of his Boy Meets World Tour on Jan. 28, 2017. Over the weekend, Drake graced the stage in Amsterdam for his ' Boy Meets World' Tour , and gave fans a sneak peek of his new song, featuring U.K. star Giggs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay ornament pulled from store after protest
|Dec '16
|Staton
|9
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec '16
|jcofe
|1
|Empower women by standing for religious freedom
|Dec '16
|Carcharondon Carc...
|2
|Turkey post-coup crackdown also targets US Prot...
|Dec '16
|Rockstar
|5
|Franklin Graham rebuts pope on Islam: - This is... (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|narako
|2
|'Sanctuary churches' vow to shield immigrants f...
|Nov '16
|WasteWater
|23
|Germans consider two Protestant bishops and a M...
|Nov '16
|Parden Pard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC