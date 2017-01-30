Drake Performs New Song in Amsterdam,...

Drake Performs New Song in Amsterdam, Vows to Release 'More Life' Soon

Drake performs on stage at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, as part of his Boy Meets World Tour on Jan. 28, 2017. Over the weekend, Drake graced the stage in Amsterdam for his ' Boy Meets World' Tour , and gave fans a sneak peek of his new song, featuring U.K. star Giggs.

Chicago, IL

