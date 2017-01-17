Christian Metalcore Band August Burns Red Keeps On Grinding
The Christian metalcore band August Burn Red is touring the United States, celebrating the tenth anniversary of the group's album, Messengers . The Grammy-nominated band formed in 2003, in Pennsylvania's Amish Country, when most of the members were still in high school.
