Carrie Underwood Delivers Pop-Up Performance at Atlanta Christian Conference
College students attending the Passion 2017 gathering at Atlanta's Georgia Dome got quite a surprise, as Carrie Underwood took the stage for an unannounced performance during the evangelical conference Monday night. Carrie joined Christian artist David Crowder and his band for a rocking version of her 2014 hit, "Something in the Water."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay ornament pulled from store after protest
|Dec 24
|Staton
|9
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec 17
|jcofe
|1
|Empower women by standing for religious freedom
|Dec 12
|Carcharondon Carc...
|2
|Turkey post-coup crackdown also targets US Prot...
|Dec 6
|Rockstar
|6
|Franklin Graham rebuts pope on Islam: - This is...
|Nov '16
|narako
|2
|'Sanctuary churches' vow to shield immigrants f...
|Nov '16
|WasteWater
|23
|Germans consider two Protestant bishops and a M...
|Nov '16
|Parden Pard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC