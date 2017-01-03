Carrie Underwood Delivers Pop-Up Perf...

Carrie Underwood Delivers Pop-Up Performance at Atlanta Christian Conference

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: WNWN-FM Battle Creek

College students attending the Passion 2017 gathering at Atlanta's Georgia Dome got quite a surprise, as Carrie Underwood took the stage for an unannounced performance during the evangelical conference Monday night. Carrie joined Christian artist David Crowder and his band for a rocking version of her 2014 hit, "Something in the Water."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Christian Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay ornament pulled from store after protest Dec 24 Staton 9
News Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga... Dec 17 jcofe 1
News Empower women by standing for religious freedom Dec 12 Carcharondon Carc... 2
News Turkey post-coup crackdown also targets US Prot... Dec 6 Rockstar 6
News Franklin Graham rebuts pope on Islam: - This is... Nov '16 narako 2
News 'Sanctuary churches' vow to shield immigrants f... Nov '16 WasteWater 23
News Germans consider two Protestant bishops and a M... Nov '16 Parden Pard 1
See all Christian Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Christian Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,553 • Total comments across all topics: 277,636,625

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC