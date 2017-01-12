Bethlehem shrine's treasures being restored

A restorer works on a wall of mosaic tiles in the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem. Photo courtesy of Piacenti SpA ROME It is revered by different Christian sects and draws more than a million visitors to the Holy Land every year, The Church of the Nativity, built by Roman Emperor Constantine in the fourth century, sits in Bethlehem above what's believed to be the birthplace of Jesus in one of the most politically divisive regions of the world.

