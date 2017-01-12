Bella Hadid looks tough as nails in h...

Bella Hadid looks tough as nails in head-to-toe black

6 hrs ago

Bella Hadid looks tough as nails in head-to-toe black in NYC... as she mourns The Weeknd's 'betrayal' Newly single Bella Hadid looked tough as nails Monday in yet another head-to-toe black ensemble as she mourned her relationship with The Weeknd in Manhattan's East Village. The 20-year-old IMG Model - who relies on stylist Elizabeth Sulcer - rocked a motorbike jacket, buckled booties, and ripped skinny jeans.

