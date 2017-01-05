A partnership with Martin Scorsese gi...

A partnership with Martin Scorsese gives this evangelical artist a wider exposure

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: Religion News Service

Makoto Fujimura's "Silence and Beauty" is mineral pigments and gesso on canvas, two 7'x11' panels, 2016. Photo courtesy of Robert Puglisi Decades before Makoto Fujimura became America's most successful evangelical fine artist - and even longer before he advised Martin Scorsese on the director's new movie, "Silence" - an unplanned turn down a darkened museum hall in Tokyo defined his artistic calling.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Christian Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay ornament pulled from store after protest Dec 24 Staton 9
News Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga... Dec 17 jcofe 1
News Empower women by standing for religious freedom Dec 12 Carcharondon Carc... 2
News Turkey post-coup crackdown also targets US Prot... Dec '16 Rockstar 6
News Franklin Graham rebuts pope on Islam: - This is... Nov '16 narako 2
News 'Sanctuary churches' vow to shield immigrants f... Nov '16 WasteWater 23
News Germans consider two Protestant bishops and a M... Nov '16 Parden Pard 1
See all Christian Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Christian Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,628 • Total comments across all topics: 277,778,342

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC