A partnership with Martin Scorsese gives this evangelical artist a wider exposure
Makoto Fujimura's "Silence and Beauty" is mineral pigments and gesso on canvas, two 7'x11' panels, 2016. Photo courtesy of Robert Puglisi Decades before Makoto Fujimura became America's most successful evangelical fine artist - and even longer before he advised Martin Scorsese on the director's new movie, "Silence" - an unplanned turn down a darkened museum hall in Tokyo defined his artistic calling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay ornament pulled from store after protest
|Dec 24
|Staton
|9
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec 17
|jcofe
|1
|Empower women by standing for religious freedom
|Dec 12
|Carcharondon Carc...
|2
|Turkey post-coup crackdown also targets US Prot...
|Dec '16
|Rockstar
|6
|Franklin Graham rebuts pope on Islam: - This is...
|Nov '16
|narako
|2
|'Sanctuary churches' vow to shield immigrants f...
|Nov '16
|WasteWater
|23
|Germans consider two Protestant bishops and a M...
|Nov '16
|Parden Pard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC