A Look at Notable 2016 Publications
None Like Him: 10 Ways God is Different from Us along with the creative publication by Biola professor Thaddeus Williams, Reflect: Becoming Yourself by Mirroring the Greatest Person in History . Similarly, the making of new commitments for 2017 may lead some to consider new ministry opportunities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christianity Today.
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay ornament pulled from store after protest
|Dec 24
|Staton
|9
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec 17
|jcofe
|1
|Empower women by standing for religious freedom
|Dec 12
|Carcharondon Carc...
|2
|Turkey post-coup crackdown also targets US Prot...
|Dec 6
|Rockstar
|6
|Franklin Graham rebuts pope on Islam: - This is...
|Nov '16
|narako
|2
|'Sanctuary churches' vow to shield immigrants f...
|Nov '16
|WasteWater
|23
|Germans consider two Protestant bishops and a M...
|Nov '16
|Parden Pard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC