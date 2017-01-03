Top 5 - heresies' of 2016: - One God,...

Top 5 - heresies' of 2016: - One God,' biblical authority and more

Photo credit: "Triumph of St. Thomas Aquinas Over the Heretics" by Filippino Lippi via Wikimedia Commons How important is it to know your Christian creeds and confessions? Not terribly, according to most Americans: 58 percent said they believe there is little value in studying or reciting historical Christian creeds and confessions, according to the 2016 State of American Theology survey conducted earlier this year by LifeWay Research and sponsored by Ligonier Ministries. But getting Christian doctrines right - exactly, precisely correct - matters a lot to enough others that 2016 was something of a banner year when it came to believers hurling charges of heresy at each other.

