Top 5 - heresies' of 2016: - One God,' biblical authority and more
Photo credit: "Triumph of St. Thomas Aquinas Over the Heretics" by Filippino Lippi via Wikimedia Commons How important is it to know your Christian creeds and confessions? Not terribly, according to most Americans: 58 percent said they believe there is little value in studying or reciting historical Christian creeds and confessions, according to the 2016 State of American Theology survey conducted earlier this year by LifeWay Research and sponsored by Ligonier Ministries. But getting Christian doctrines right - exactly, precisely correct - matters a lot to enough others that 2016 was something of a banner year when it came to believers hurling charges of heresy at each other.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay ornament pulled from store after protest
|Dec 24
|Staton
|9
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec 17
|jcofe
|1
|Empower women by standing for religious freedom
|Dec 12
|Carcharondon Carc...
|2
|Turkey post-coup crackdown also targets US Prot...
|Dec 6
|Rockstar
|6
|Franklin Graham rebuts pope on Islam: - This is...
|Nov '16
|narako
|2
|'Sanctuary churches' vow to shield immigrants f...
|Nov '16
|WasteWater
|23
|Germans consider two Protestant bishops and a M...
|Nov '16
|Parden Pard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC