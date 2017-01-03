Modern Miracles. On Hanukkah, let's celebrate the light God gives us now
Jewish leader Howard Teich and Christian theologian Paul deVries comment on the rare spiritual mega-convergence of the first day of Hanukkah and Christmas To be Jewish is "to believe in miracles." So, Rabbi Jay Rosenbaum, president of the North American Board of Rabbis , told me recently.
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay ornament pulled from store after protest
|Dec 24
|Staton
|9
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec 17
|jcofe
|1
|Empower women by standing for religious freedom
|Dec 12
|Carcharondon Carc...
|2
|Turkey post-coup crackdown also targets US Prot...
|Dec 6
|Rockstar
|6
|Franklin Graham rebuts pope on Islam: - This is...
|Nov '16
|narako
|2
|'Sanctuary churches' vow to shield immigrants f...
|Nov '16
|WasteWater
|23
|Germans consider two Protestant bishops and a M...
|Nov '16
|Parden Pard
|1
