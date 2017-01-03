Christian band MercyMe announced for Abbotsford Centre
The award-winning Christian band MercyMe has been announced for Abbotsford Centre on Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m. MercyMe, named "Christian artists of the decade" by Billboard Magazine, has sold more than six million records, scored 22 number-one singles on the biggest gospel charts, and performed for over five million people. Since then, they have released six more studio albums and a greatest hits album, 10. We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards.
