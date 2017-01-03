Amy Grant Remembers the Car Ride That Inspired "Tennessee Christmas"
December 24, Christian/pop superstar Amy Grant performs her holiday staple, "Tennessee Christmas," on this year's annual CMA yuletide special. "I wrote 'Tennessee Christmas' with Gary Chapman ," she says, remembering how the song started.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.
Comments
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay ornament pulled from store after protest
|Dec 24
|Staton
|9
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec 17
|jcofe
|1
|Empower women by standing for religious freedom
|Dec 12
|Carcharondon Carc...
|2
|Turkey post-coup crackdown also targets US Prot...
|Dec 6
|Rockstar
|6
|Franklin Graham rebuts pope on Islam: - This is...
|Nov '16
|narako
|2
|'Sanctuary churches' vow to shield immigrants f...
|Nov '16
|WasteWater
|23
|Germans consider two Protestant bishops and a M...
|Nov '16
|Parden Pard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC