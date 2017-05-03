The Mountains Are Calling Me Home - Junior Sisk & Ramblers Choice
Junior Sisk has been producing bluegrass music of the highest caliber since the mid-1990s. Many fans first heard his soulful voice on Picture In A Tear , a Rounder release for the band, Wyatt Rice & Santa Cruz in 1996, though grassers in southwestern Virginia had been hearing him for years at jams and festivals in the area.
