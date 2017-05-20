The HillBenders' "Tommy: A Bluegrass ...

The HillBenders' "Tommy: A Bluegrass Opry"

The Springfield, Missouri-based band, the HillBenders, will visit the Buckman Performing & Fine Arts Center on Friday, May 12th to perform "Tommy: A Bluegass Opry" based on the Who's 1969 rock opera, Tommy . Asked what reaction he gets when he tells people his band performs a bluegrass Tommy , HillBenders guitarist Jim Rea says, "You get a blank stare."

