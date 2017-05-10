The Avett Brothers Announce Halloween Weekend & New Year's Eve Shows
Americana act The Avett Brothers have detailed a series of home state shows. The band will play a pair of concerts in Asheville over Halloween Weekend and will end 2016 and ring in 2017 in Raleigh.
