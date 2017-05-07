Summer 2017 comedy preview: Steve Martin, George Lopez, Paula Poundstone and more in Colorado

Denver's reputation as a stand-up mecca took a hit when some of its biggest names - including most of the Grawlix troupe, which is currently starring on the truTV sitcom "Those Who Can't" - relocated to places like Los Angeles, New York City and Las Vegas over the last couple years. But their scene-building legacy lives on in many of the stand-up showcases along the Front Range, and anyway, comedy fans hungry for national names are in no danger of a programming shortage, given the excellent reputation the Mile High City has among top touring comics.

