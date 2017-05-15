See Guitarist Tommy Emmanuel's Blazin...

See Guitarist Tommy Emmanuel's Blazing Live 'Tall Fiddler'

As its title suggests, guitarist Tommy Emmanuel's "Tall Fiddler" was written with an entirely different stringed instrument in mind. Originally recorded for the 2004 album Endless Road , the instrumental number was inspired by Emmanuel's encounters with fiddle great Byron Berline.

