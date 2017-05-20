SE Systems Covers MerleFest with Yama...

SE Systems Covers MerleFest with Yamaha and NEXO

MerleFest celebrated its 30th anniversary this past April and is long considered one of the premier music festivals in the country. Held on the campus of Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro, North Carolina, the festival was founded in 1988 in memory of the late Eddy Merle Watson, son of American music legend Doc Watson.

