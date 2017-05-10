Santa Barbara's Glen Phillips Live at...

Santa Barbara's Glen Phillips Live at SOhO

Read more: Noozhawk

Santa Barbara native Glen Phillips, who served as the frontman and main songwriter for Toad the Wet Sprocket before launching his solo career in 2001, will appear at 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at SOhO Restaurant and Music Club, 1221 State St. #205. Toad the Wet Sprocket took shape in 1986, when Phillips was only 14, and the band's debut effort, Bread and Circus, earned them a contract with Columbia Records.

