Russell Moore and The Grascals wins awards from UDMD
Russell Moore, band leader and primary vocalist with IIIrd Tyme Out has been announced as the recipient of the 2017 Heritage Award from the Uncle Dave Macon Days festival in Murfreesboro, TN. Each year the festival honors a member of the country and bluegrass music community who have "dedicated their careers and life perpetuating, preserving and promoting old-time music and dance," just as the great Uncle Dave did in his day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bluegrass Blog.
Add your comments below
Bluegrass Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Musicians Hall of Fame inducts 18 new members
|Mar '17
|Free A Mason
|1
|Mr. Finis Hardin, 88, Burkesville, KY (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|MSmith
|2
|Remembering Ralph Stanley, an Underdog Who Made... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Good memory
|9
|From the archives: Pickin' it old school with R... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Mark mark
|1
|Hot ticket: Chick Corea and Bela Fleck (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|LEX Retired
|1
|Lemon Bay Blue Grass Band to perform every Monday (Feb '13)
|Apr '16
|rouge chris
|3
|Keith Richards Takes Aim at Led Zeppelin and Th... (Oct '15)
|Mar '16
|Crash
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bluegrass Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC