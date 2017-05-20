Russell Moore and The Grascals wins awards from UDMD

Russell Moore, band leader and primary vocalist with IIIrd Tyme Out has been announced as the recipient of the 2017 Heritage Award from the Uncle Dave Macon Days festival in Murfreesboro, TN. Each year the festival honors a member of the country and bluegrass music community who have "dedicated their careers and life perpetuating, preserving and promoting old-time music and dance," just as the great Uncle Dave did in his day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bluegrass Blog.