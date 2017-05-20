Ramin Karimloo to Bring 'Broadgrass' ...

Ramin Karimloo to Bring 'Broadgrass' and More to BB Kings This July; Tickets on Sale Now

16 hrs ago

It was just announced that Tony and Olivier Award Nominated star Ramin Karimloo, by arrangement with Neil O'Brien Entertainment, will be returning to BB King Blues Club - for the fifth time - this summer for Ramin Karimloo Live. The Iranian-Canadian singer, currently starring on Broadway in Anastasia, will play one of his signature concerts at the legendary 42nd street blues club on Sunday, July 23rd and Monday, July 24th at 8PM.

Chicago, IL

