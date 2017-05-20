Pro-Shot Video: Yonder Mountain Strin...

Pro-Shot Video: Yonder Mountain String Band Performs '40 Miles From Denver' At 2016 String Summit

Jam scene stalwarts Yonder Mountain String Band are the traditional headliners at the Northwest String Summit in North Plains, Oregon. This year the band will perform on three nights at String Summit '17 which takes place July 13 - 16. Jamgrass.TV continues to roll out professionally-shot video from last year's festival and the latest features a classic Yonder original.

Chicago, IL

