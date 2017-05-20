Preview: The Stray Birds to Play Moe'...

Preview: The Stray Birds to Play Moe's Alley

19 hrs ago

Richly layered vocals are a hallmark of bluegrass, from inimitable sibling harmony groups like the Stanley Brothers and Santa Cruz's own Coffis Brothers on through to roots supergroups like I'm With Her. Rafter-raising harmonies are also heard throughout gospel music, and folk music is designed to be harmonized to, providing space for everyone to jump in and sing along.

