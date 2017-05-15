"Original" Defining Bobby Osborne's Legacy

At 85, bluegrass icon Bobby Osborne is having a career defining moment with his new album Original . A feature on Billboard.com, a #1 debut at bluegrass radio , premiering his first ever official music video via The Tennnessean, and having a co-write on the title track to Alison Krauss' #1 album WINDY CITY, seem to signifiy a powerful aligning of the fates and a return to form for this trailblazing artist.

