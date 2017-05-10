Notorious Shank Brothers bluegrass band headlines at Picnic in the Park
Notorious Shank Brothers bring bluegrass tunes to Picnic in the Park, from 5 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, alongside the Davis Farmers Market in Central Park, Third and C streets in Davis. The band - Al Shank, mandolin and lead tenor vocals; Ken Eldridge, guitar and lead tenor vocals; Erik Shank, five-string banjo and baritone vocals; and Steve O'Neill, standup bass and baritone vocals- brings traditional bluegrass music in the style of Bill Monroe, Flatt and Scruggs, Jimmy Martin, etc., along with bluegrass arrangements of traditional country songs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Davis Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Bluegrass Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Musicians Hall of Fame inducts 18 new members
|Mar '17
|Free A Mason
|1
|Mr. Finis Hardin, 88, Burkesville, KY (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|MSmith
|2
|Remembering Ralph Stanley, an Underdog Who Made... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Good memory
|9
|From the archives: Pickin' it old school with R... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Mark mark
|1
|Hot ticket: Chick Corea and Bela Fleck (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|LEX Retired
|1
|Lemon Bay Blue Grass Band to perform every Monday (Feb '13)
|Apr '16
|rouge chris
|3
|Keith Richards Takes Aim at Led Zeppelin and Th... (Oct '15)
|Mar '16
|Crash
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bluegrass Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC