Notorious Shank Brothers bluegrass band headlines at Picnic in the Park

Notorious Shank Brothers bring bluegrass tunes to Picnic in the Park, from 5 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, alongside the Davis Farmers Market in Central Park, Third and C streets in Davis. The band - Al Shank, mandolin and lead tenor vocals; Ken Eldridge, guitar and lead tenor vocals; Erik Shank, five-string banjo and baritone vocals; and Steve O'Neill, standup bass and baritone vocals- brings traditional bluegrass music in the style of Bill Monroe, Flatt and Scruggs, Jimmy Martin, etc., along with bluegrass arrangements of traditional country songs.

