New Jack White & Elton John Collaboration "2 Fingers Of Whiskey" Featuring In American Epic
American Epic , Jack White and friends' three-part documentary and concert film about the birth of the early 20th century recording industry, premieres its first installment on PBS this Tuesday. The project's star-studded soundtrack is beginning to roll out, too: We already heard White and Nas covering the 1920s blues song "On The Road Again," and now that the full tracklist is available, we know White and Elton John will team up for a tune called "2 Fingers Of Whiskey."
