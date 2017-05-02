Mary Bragg Wins MerleFest Chris Austin Songwriting Contest in Country Category
Nashville-based Americana singer-songwriter Mary Bragg has won the MerleFest Chris Austin Songwriter CONTEST in the country category for her song "Lucky Strike" . As winner in her category, she performed her song at MerleFest in Wilkesboro, NC on the Cabin Stage on Friday night.
